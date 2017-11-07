Ashes 2017-18: Tom Curran named replacement for Steve Finn

Tom Curran has been named as Steve Finn’s replacement for the Ashes that begins on November 23. Finn has been ruled out of the all-important tour Down Under with a knee injury. He sustained the injury while batting in the nets in Perth on the first day of practice. He was given an injection to try and ease the pain, but the injury has been diagnosed as torn cartilage to rule him out completely.
Curran, 22, hasn’t played Test cricket yet but has debuted for England in T20I and ODIs last summer where he impressed the management with his pace and aggressive attitude. He finished with five wickets in T20s against South Africa and even bagged the big wicket of Chris Gayle as his first ODI scalp.
He will fly out to Australia on Wednesday (November 8) and has been picked ahead of the likes of Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood and Tom Helm. He joins Craig Overton and Jake Ball as the three bowlers vying for the fourth seamers spot in the Ashes. Ball, the only one who has played Test cricket so far, made a good show of himself in the first warm-up and is a leading contender to get a call-up.
