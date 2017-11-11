Ashes 2017-18: Schedule, Fixtures, Dates and Timings of Australia vs England Test series

Joe Root stands a chance to become first captain after Andrew Strauss to win the Ashes in Australia. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root stands a chance to become first captain after Andrew Strauss to win the Ashes in Australia. (Source: Reuters)

The 70th edition of the Ashes is expected to be an another intense contest between bat and ball as Australia host England for five Tests starting November 23 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground. Steve Smith-led Australia will host their arch rivals. Visitors will look to retain the title which they won in 2015 by defeating Australia 3-2 at home in 2015. Joe Root, who took over the post of captaincy from Alastair Cook, has a chance to become only the first captain after Andrew Strauss to win the five-match Test series in Australia. With Ben Stokes’ participation still uncertain, England have a comparatively inexperienced squad in Australia. Alastair Cook, Joe Root(c), Gary Ballance, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad and James Anderson are the six English players who have featured in previous edition.

England have also been hit by injury concerns as Steve Finn, who was drafted in the squad for Ben Stokes, was ruled out ahead of the series opener. England have had their issues to deal with before the start but still they have a quality side which has what it takes to challenge the mighty Aussies in their own backyard.

November 23, Thursday: Australia vs England 1st Test

Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woollongabba; 05:30 IST (00:00 GMT)

December 2, Saturday: Australia vs England 2nd Test

Adelaide Oval; 09:00 IST (03:30 GMT)

December 14, Thursday: Australia vs England 3rd Test

Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth; 08:80 IST (02:30 GMT)

December 26, Tuesday: Australia vs England 4th Test

Melbourne Cricket Ground; 05:00 IST (23:30 GMT)

January 4, Thursday: Australia vs England 5th Test

Sydney Cricket Ground; 05:00 IST (23:30 GMT)

