Ashes 2017-18: Pat Cummins aiming to replicate Mitchell Johnson

Pat Cummins is going into the upcoming Ashes with a set plan – replicate Mitchell Johnson’s breathtaking run in the last historic series against rivals England. The injury cursed seamer hopes his current best shape will allow him to do what Johnson did during the 2013-14 Ashes series. Having seen numerous setbacks and injuries, Cummins hopes his present physical fitness stays intact during the upcoming Ashes which is packed into 46 days.

Cummins, alongside Mitchell Starc, hopes to instill fear in the minds of the England batsmen – just the way Johnson did in the series where he picked 37 wickets to lead Australia to a 5-0 whitewash.

“We saw what Mitchell Johnson did last time in the Ashes over here,” Cummins told reporters in Brisbane. “I would love to be that bowler – along with ‘Starcy’ as well – who can run in and bowl in short spells flat out as fast as they can. That’s a role I would love to play.”

Cummins has had an injury plagued career that the 24-year-old had to wait six years between his debut Test and the second Test. But he comes into the Ashes as the most fit Australia seamer in the ‘Big Four’ – Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird. He has opted to stay out of the Sheffield Shield game for New South Wales and focusing on bowling in the nets in preparation for the forthcoming series.

“My body hasn’t been in the position where I can play all the time, where at the moment I feel like I am now. I feel like I’m in a really different position to what I was the last few years. The last few years I’d play a couple of games and I got sore or didn’t really feel quite up to first-class cricket. Whereas here it feels like I play a game and all I have to think about is the next game coming up.”

“I know Mitchell Johnson and Brett Lee were similar. They missed a lot of cricket early in their careers. It probably gave me a little bit of confidence and a little bit of patience. Now I’m at the stage where I don’t have to worry about it,” he added.

The first Test begins in Brisbane on November 23.

