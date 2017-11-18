Ashes 2017-18: Tim Paine can cement place with few good performances, says Ricky Ponting

Tim Paine last played for Australia in a Test back in 2010. Tim Paine last played for Australia in a Test back in 2010.

Ever since Australia announced its 13-member squad for Ashes tournament against England on Friday morning, returning wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine has garnered much attention, with many questioning his selection. The 32-year on Sunday found himself a supporter in none other than Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting. Speaking to reporters in Australia, the former right-handed batsman said that the Tasmanian could solve team’s wicketkeeping worries.

“I don’t think there’s ever been any doubt about his wicketkeeping ability which is the reason why he had never been dropped from the Australian team. I’ve said for a long time, that he’s clearly the best keeper in the country and over the years we’ve seen glimpses of how good a batsman he actually is,” the 42-year old said.

Paine, who was last seen in 2010, was called in place of Matthew Wade, who has been struggling to find form in recent months. The right-handed batsman struggled to find a space for himself due to frequent injuries on his fingers. “The thing about him is, he hasn’t actually played that much cricket because of the injuries he’s had. Two whole years off and then the last few years he’s been in and out of the state team as well,” Ponting said.

Paine’s selection was heavily criticised by former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who slammed the selectors for choosing someone who has not represented their states. The wicketkeeper has not been the first-selection for his domestic side Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield for a while.

But Ponting, showing faith in the returning keeper, said he can cement his position in the team with few good knocks in the tournament. “If he can nail some good performances these first few Test matches then that will obviously secure his spot for the rest of this series. Which could then mean he’s Australia’s gloveman for the next few years,” he said.

The first Test between England and Australia begins on November 25 at Brisbane.

