Ashes 2017-18: Nathan Lyon’s run out could determine series, says Ricky Ponting

After suffering an early breakthrough in the form of experienced opener Alastair Cook, the onus to stabilise the innings came on to James Vince and Mark Stoneman. The duo added 125 runs and took their team to a comfortable position. Both the batsmen went on to score their first Ashes Test fifty at Gabba, before a brilliant reverse swing from Pat Cummins knocked off Stoneman’s stumps just before the tea-break.

Vince carried on the other end before a breathtaking run-out from a direct hit by Nathan Lyon shattered his hopes of scoring his first Test century. The right-arm spinner, who was standing at point, ran to pick up a low-kept shot from Vince and quickly took a shy at the stumps. The ball directly hit the wickets before Vince could make his ground and he was adjudged run out at 83.

Lyon’s fielding antics were praised by former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting, who said the effort could go on to determine the rest of the series. “That’s the sort of moment in Test matches that can determine the whole series. The boys work hard on their fielding for moments that might pop up like that and Nathan Lyon grabbed one today. It was a terrific piece of work and it could be a defining moment in this game,” the 42-year old told cricket.com.au.

The former right-hand batsman, who was also known for his tremendous fielding, praised the technical brilliance of Lyon’s effort. “(Lyon) was actually on the move when the ball was hit… It bounced up nice and low (and) he was in a good balanced throwing position. And when you’re on the move… you have to start it to the left-hand side of the stumps and momentum takes the ball towards the stump,” he said.

The right-arm spinner became the focus of criticism in recent days after he remarked that Australian seamers will “end careers” of English batsman. On Lyon’s comments, the former captain said he put a lot of pressure on himself. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that he put more pressure on himself. And I’ve never known Nathan to be that sort of guy who is that outward with comments like that,” he said.

The 3-time World Cup-winning captain added that Lyon was the most impressive player on the field for Aussies on the first day. “He’s had the most impact on the game for the Australians today. He bowled really well, he’s kept things really tight, he created a chance and he picked up a run out. He’s started well,” he said.

The first day of the Test between England and Australia ended with the visitors losing four wickets with 196 runs on the board.

