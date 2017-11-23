Ashes 2017-18: Matthew Hayden probably knows us now, says James Vince

James Vince scored 83 runs on the first day of the first Test at Gabba. James Vince scored 83 runs on the first day of the first Test at Gabba.

As England came in to bat after winning the toss at Gabba on the first day of the first Test, they could not have imagined a worse start. Alastair Cook, who has a good batting record against Australia with 2117 runs in 30 games, came in to open the innings along with Mark Stoneman. With an inexperienced middle-order, which had prompted criticism from former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden last week, England needed the former captain to chip in with runs.

But a deadly outswinger from Mitchell Johnson sent the left-hand batsman back to the pavilion with mere two runs on the board. The onus to stabilise the innings came on to Stoneman and right-hand batsman James Vince. With a combined experience of 10 Tests between the two, not many would have counted them against the fast-paced Aussie attack featuring the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins along with Starc.

But, a 125-run partnership between the two proved the doubters, including Hayden, wrong. Both the batsman reached their first Ashes Test fifty on the first day and saved the visitors from a disastrous start.

Speaking to reporters after the day’s play, Vince said, “If he (Matthew Hayden) didn’t know who we were at the start of the day, then probably does now. I think reading comments like that almost gives you an extra incentive to go out there and try and make a statement.”

Hayden had last week remarked that he does not recognise half of the England squad.

“There’s a bit of chat around and I’ve had stuff since I’ve got called up after my last effort at test cricket — it gives you a bit more inspiration and bit more fight to go out there and prove people wrong,” Vince said on the remarks.

The right-hand batsman failed to score his first Test century after he was run out from a terrific direct hit by spinner Nathan Lyon on 83. On his dismissal, the 26-year old said, “In hindsight I wouldn’t have taken the run, but it was a good pick up and throw to be fair. He added: “Lyon bowled pretty well and deserved something from the day.”

On the disappointment of missing out on a century, the batsman said, “It’s disappointing, obviously no matter what score a batter gets he wants to score more.” But Vince added that he will take the positives from his innings. “I’m sure lying in bed I’ll have a few thoughts about (missing out a century) but at the same time at the start of the day if you offered me scoring 80-odd I probably would have taken it. So I’ll look at the positives.”

Stoneman also scored a handy 53 runs before he became a victim to Pat Cummins. England ended the day at 196/4 with Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan on the crease.

