Ashes 2017-18: James Anderson loves the chat out there in the middle, says Michael Hussey

James Anderson will lead England attack during the upcoming Ashes 2017-18. (Source: AP/File) James Anderson will lead England attack during the upcoming Ashes 2017-18. (Source: AP/File)

When the Ashes gets underway, it will be more than just the contest between bat and ball. Off-field banter has already gathered steam and it’s matter of time, probably by the time first ball is bowled, that the action shifts to the middle. With Ben Stokes missing, James Anderson, according to former Australia batsman Michael Hussey, will lead England’s banter. Hussey feels Anderson needs it to get the best out of him.

About four years ago, Anderson was in the spotlight, along with Michael Clarke and George Bailey, for the ‘Broken F*****g Arm’ incident. That incident set the tone for the series which turned out to be a heated affair. 2017-18 is expected to be no different and Anderson, Hussey feels, will be right in the face of Australia.

“I don’t think it’s in his nature to rein it in,” Hussey said on the latest episode of The Unplayable Podcast. “He loves the chat out there in the middle. In fact, I think he needs it. He needs that to keep himself going and to feel like he’s in the contest. I’m not expecting him to back down from that at all. That’s what he needs to perform at his best,” he added.

In what turned out to be a case of mistaken identity, Hussey was on the receiving end of a lot of sledging for hours in Brisbane seven years ago. Anderson kept calling Hussey “Dave” and didn’t realise the sledging only got the better out of Hussey who went on to score 195 in the same innings at the Gabba.

“He didn’t stop all day,” Hussey said. “He called me ‘Dave’ for about three hours one day at the Gabba. It was after about three hours I finally said to him ‘You know that’s my brother, Dave?’ and he still called me Dave for the next hour after that as well.”

“I didn’t mind the sledging,” Hussey said. “In fact, I think the sledging actually helped me. It kept my mind on the job and I knew they were just trying to put me off my game.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd