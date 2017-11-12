Ashes 2017-18 Fixtures, Schedule: An interactive look at the five venues to host historic series

Ashes 2017-18 begins on November 23 in Brisbane. (Source: Wikipedia commons) Ashes 2017-18 begins on November 23 in Brisbane. (Source: Wikipedia commons)

The historic series between England and Australia moves Down Under later this year as England travel to the Southern Hemisphere to keep their hold of the Ashes intact. For Steve Smith and co, who are strong favourites to regain the trophy in front of their home fans, it will be important to end a poor run of results in the past 12 years or ever since the end of their glory years under Ricky Ponting. Since 2005, seven Ashes series have been held and Australia have won only twice. But for England it is a chance at revenge following the 5-0 thrashing last time they ventured into Australia. Should the Ashes produce a result, which it has ever since 1972, it would see the winning team take the lead on a head-to-head basis.

The series begins on November 23, with each match equally important, considering the last Ashes series saw England win 3-2. It would only be important for the teams to pick up the pieces quickly and move on to the next game in the series that is packed into a period of 46 days.

IndianExpress.com takes an interactive look at the five venues for the Ashes.

Steve Smith-led Australia are strong contenders to retain the Ashes with England hurt by multiple problems in the middle of the order and a possible absence of Ben stokes.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd