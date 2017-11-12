Ashes 2017-18: Batting collapses have been a concern for England, says coach Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss was encouraged by the form shown by England’s bowlers in the four-day game. (Source: Reuters) Trevor Bayliss was encouraged by the form shown by England’s bowlers in the four-day game. (Source: Reuters)

Ahead of the Ashes series, England coach Trevor Bayliss is a worried man. Revealing that England batting order’s sudden collapses is a cause of concern for him, the Australian born England coach also went on to say that the batsmen need to come up with big scores instead of small fifties throughout the series.

Speaking to reporters, Bayliss said, “Sixties aren’t enough. We need 160s. Batting collapses have been a concern for us for a little while. We have games like that, where we lose wickets like that, and it is a concern. The batsmen realise they have got to do better and they are working hard to do that.”

“By all accounts the wicket in Townsville is a pretty good one. It’s quite flat. Hopefully, that will help our batters make some big scores. Not just spend time in the middle, but make 100s. That’s definitely what we will need throughout this test series, ” he said before adding, “It would be great if we could have some hundreds, that’s for sure. Obviously, once the test series comes around, the intensity of that competition, hopefully, that really kicks our batters into gear.”

On the patchy form of former captain, Alastair Cook the 54-year-old said, “I don’t have too many concerns about Cooky at the top of the order. It’s probably fair to say he always looks a bit rusty. He’d be the first to admit that.”

“He would like to be scoring a few more runs, but he’s played almost 150 Tests, I’m sure he’s been through this before. He’s hitting plenty in the middle of the bat in the nets,” he concluded.

