Ashes 2017-18: Ben Stokes should not play to set precedent, says Shane Watson

Ben Stokes is not included in the squad for England in the ongoing Ashes Test series. (AP) Ben Stokes is not included in the squad for England in the ongoing Ashes Test series. (AP)

Whether England all-rounder Ben Stokes will return to the squad during the ongoing Ashes Test series against Australia still remains doubtful. The cricketer was suspended after he was arrested for causing body harm outside a nightclub in Bristol. While England and Wales Cricket Board has maintained that the 26-year old will return only after the police investigation in the case is concluded, his recent visit to New Zealand sparked rumours of an early return.

But former Australia vice-captain Shane Watson believes that Stokes should not be allowed to play in the series. Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, the former Australian all-rounder said, “I don’t think he should be able to come and play. There needs to be a precedent set, even for his own benefit, to be able to learn from his mistakes that he has and realise that there are consequences for your actions at times. The footage that you see – there’s no hiding nowadays with video phones, with CCTV footage.”

Watson added that suspension from the squad will help Stokes grow as a person. “The only way you learn as a person really is when there are strong consequences to mistakes you make, and you have to learn from and get better,” he said. The 36-year old added that a person must learn from his mistakes: “There’s no doubt he’ll come back even stronger from it, but you do have to learn from your mistakes at times.”

Watson, who will captain Big Bash League side Sydney Thunders in the upcoming season, also said that England will find it difficult to make comeback in the series without the inclusion of Stokes. “There’s no doubt that England are down on confidence because he’s (Stokes) not in the team. The quality and calibre and player that he is, the impact that he has with both bat and ball and also in the field, that’s a huge loss for England. It’s impossible to be able to fill that void. There’s no doubt that England are going to be trying to show the bravado that they have, but it’s just not going to be the same without him in the team,” he said.

It has now emerged that the cricketer is visiting his family in the region and will play for his local club, Canterbury. But fans are still hoping that Stokes makes it to the squad when England take on Australia for the first ever day-and-night Ashes Test which starts from November 2, especially with the visitors suffering a heavy 10-wicket loss in the first Test at Gabba.

