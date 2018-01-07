Australia vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live score: Australia look to extend lead

Ashes 4th Test, Day 4 Live score: The Marsh brothers have put up 104 runs for the fifth wicket so far. Ashes 4th Test, Day 4 Live score: The Marsh brothers have put up 104 runs for the fifth wicket so far.

Usman Khawaja, who’s anonymous performances in the Ashes had come under the spotlight of late, replied his critics with a brilliant 171. Although he was dismissed, England found themselves caught in the Marshes, literally. Shaun Marsh is batting on a guttsy 98 off 207 balls while brother Mitchell has made 63 off 87. Australia start Day 4 with a lead of 133 runs with six wickets remaining. England will hope that they can get the hosts out quickly and maybe salvage a draw out of this final Test. Catch live score and updates of the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test here.

Ashes 4th Test, Day 4, Live score and updates:

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Shaun Marsh. Tim Paine, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd