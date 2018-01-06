Ashes 2017/18, Australia vs England, 5th Test Day 3 LIVE score and updates: Usman Khawaja’s 150 take hosts past 300

Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Steve Smith departs on 83, misses out on hundred. (AP) Australia vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 LIVE: Steve Smith departs on 83, misses out on hundred. (AP)

The first session of the third day of the final Test between England and Australia in Sydney completely belong to the hosts. Coming in to bat, skipper Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja continued to build their partnership and ensured they do not lose an early wicket in the day, The duo piled on runs for the side and took Australia closer to England’s 1st innings total. The moment of the session came when Khawaja, who had seen his fair share of criticism for not being able to convert half centuries into tons, went on to score his 6th Test hundred. The left-handed batsman jumped up in joy after completing the milestone. Steve Smith too completed his half century and then went on to move closer to his 24th Test hundred. But Moeen Ali found a way to get him out just before Lunch and a quick caught and bold by him sent the skipper packing at 83. Australia reach 277/3 at Lunch, trailing England by 69 runs.

Australia: Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (c), Shaun Marsh. Tim Paine †, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow †, Moeen Ali, Mason Crane, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

