Ashes 2017-18: A look at England, Australia squads for upcoming series

In Ben Stokes’ absence, an inexperienced England side will be taking on Australia in the 70th edition of Ashes. (Source: Reuters) In Ben Stokes’ absence, an inexperienced England side will be taking on Australia in the 70th edition of Ashes. (Source: Reuters)

The 2017 edition of the Ashes will see Australia host England in a five-match Test series, which starts from November 23. In the previous edition, England registered a 3-2 win at home to deny Australia a second consecutive Ashes title. England captain Joe Root will be looking to become the only captain after Andrew Strauss to win Ashes urn in Down Under. England, who have a relatively inexperienced squad, have to cover up Ben Stokes and Steven Finn’s unavailability.

Australia, on the other hand, will have to work upon their middle order collapses. Steve Smith has said that they have had plenty of collapses during their previous Test matches and it will be important for hosts to work upon them. Sir Donald Bradman leads the top run-scorer chart with 5028 runs while Shane Warne is the leading wicket taker with 195 wickets in the historic rivalry.

England squad: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Mason Crane, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Jake Ball, Craig Overton, Tom Curran

