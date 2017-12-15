Ashes 2017: 141 in Brisbane is in my top three innings for Australia, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith scored a brilliant 141 at Brisbane. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith scored a brilliant 141 at Brisbane. (Source: Reuters)

Australian captain Steve Smith has been in prolific form this year. In the 10 matches that he has played so far, Smith has registered 945 runs at an average of 63 with a highest 178. He has also hit four hundreds and three fifties in the same period. With another Ashes Test to go before the fall of the year, Smith might well cross the 1000 run mark in the calendar year. Recently his century at Brisbane, which was his 21st in Tests, got a lot of applause considering the circumstances under which it came. As commentators and pundits rated it among his most fighting knocks, Smith has himself stated that it is among his top three knocks.

In a column for crciket.com.au, the 25-year-old wrote, “In the wake of my century at the Gabba in the first Test of the Magellan Ashes series, a lot of people have asked me where it ranks among the hundreds. Having had some time to think about it, the 141 in Brisbane is in my top three innings for Australia, with each knock earning its place for different reasons.

Explaining the reason behind it Smith wrote, ” The century at the start of the summer was all about leadership. The first match of an Ashes series is so important. I was really determined to try and start the series really well and lead by example. It was a lot of hard work, I had to get through a lot of difficult periods and England set quite defensive fields to me at times.”

Revealing that he never felt threatened by the English attack, he said, ” I just felt in a good place. I just felt at ease and in my own little bubble out there in the middle.” “It was my slowest hundred and I had to shelve some shots, be patient, disciplined and resilient,” he added.

Smith also stressed that he gives a lot of importance to discipline and resilience. “These are two things I talk about with the team, so as the leader it was important that I showed those traits and got through those testing periods and put a big score on the board,” he concluded.

