Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep return to Sri Lanka squad for India ODIs

Asela Gunaratne is back in Sri Lanka squad for ODI series against India. (Source: AP) Asela Gunaratne is back in Sri Lanka squad for ODI series against India. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced the ODI squad for the three-match series against India scheduled to begin from December 10 in Dharamsala. All-rounder Asela Gunaratne and fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep are back in the squad and the selectors have also picked wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera. Test captain Dinesh Chandimal and fast bowler Lasith Malinga were not considered for the series.

While the first match is scheduled to be played on December 10, the second encounter will take place in Mohali on December 13 followed by the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on December 17. The Sri Lankan Cricket Board in a statement said that the team will depart for India on Tuesday.

“SLC also wishes to state that due to a delay in submitting the list of selected players to the ratification of the Honourable Minister as per the regulations of the Sport Law owing to the long weekend, the selected players were unable to travel to India yesterday as was originally scheduled, and will depart today instead,”SLC said in a statement.

The hosts India had already announced the squad that will see Rohit Sharma in a new role as he would be leading India in absence of Virat Kohli who has been rested for the limited overs fixtures.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Chaturanga de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Sachith Pathirana, Kusal Janith Perera.



India squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

