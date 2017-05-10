As Younis Khan retires from Tests, here is what his teammates from debut Test are doing now

Younis Khan scored a hundred in the second innings of his debut game. (Source: AP) Younis Khan scored a hundred in the second innings of his debut game. (Source: AP)

Pakistan batsman Younis Khan is all set to end his glorious career after Pakistan play their third and final game of the three-match Test series against West Indies. Younis began his career with a scintillating hundred against Sri Lanka in 2000.

Batting first, Pakistan were bundled out for a score of 182 runs in the first innings and in reply, Aravinda de Silva’s knock of 112 anchored Sri Lanka to a total of 353 runs to give them a healthy lead.

But it was Younis Khan’s hundred in his second Test innings that provided Pakistan with some resistance. He scored 107 before getting out to Muralitharan. Pakistan scored 390 runs handing Sri Lanka a target of 220 runs. Sri Lanka chased down the target by 2 wickets to lead three-match series 1-0.

Here we look at the players who were in the playing XI when the right-handed marked his arrival on the biggest stage and what are they doing now.

Saeed Anwar



Saeed Anwar is a retired Pakistan cricketer who scored over 4000 runs in 55 matches that he played. He retired from International cricket on 15 August 2003.

Wajahatullah Wasti

Wajahatullah Wasti didn’t make much appearances for Pakistan in Test as he just played 6 matches. Wasti is now the member of The National Selection Committee Pakistan Cricket Board .

Aamer Sohail



Aamer Sohail is a retired Pakistan cricketer and has also served as PCB chief.

Inzamam-ul-Haq



Inzamam-ul-Haq has recently stepped down as head coach of Afghanistan team and is now chief selector of Pakistan cricket team.

Mohammad Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is a retired Pakistan batsman in 2010 after the PCB banned him from getting selected in the national team following the team’s defeat in Australia but was later call back in the same year and played a Test match against England that eventually became his last Test.

Moin Khan



The wicket-keeper batsman played for Pakistan from the year 1990-2004 and also served as the team manager. In 2013, Moin replaced Iqbal Qasim as chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team and in 2014, he was appointed as the head coach of the side.

Abdul Razzaq



Abdul Razzaq last played a Test match for Pakistan in 2006 while an ODI in 2011.

Wasim Akram



Wasim Akram is retired Pakistan cricketer. Presently he is the bowling coach of the Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders and is also working as director and bowling coach of Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League.

Saqlain Mushtaq



Known for introducing the ‘Doosra’ in world cricket, Saqlain Mushtaq was appointed as England’s spin consultant in 2016.

Waqar Younis



The former Pakistan captain has been Pakistan cricket team’s head coach but resigned from the post in 2016 after his team’s failure in World T20.

