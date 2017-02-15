As planned, PCB wants to hold PSL final in Lahore: Shaharyar Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan said that the government will let them if the match cannot be played in Lahore due to security concerns. (Source: AP) Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan said that the government will let them if the match cannot be played in Lahore due to security concerns. (Source: AP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that it intends to hold the final of the Pakistan Super League’s second edition in Lahore on March 5 and had informed the government about its plans.

“We want to hold the PSL final in Lahore despite the tragic incident in Lahore and we have informed the government about this. If the government doesn’t think it is right to hold the final now in Lahore for security reasons they will let us know,” PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told the media in Lahore.

Following this week’s terrorist attack outside the Punjab Assembly, the fate of the final hung in balance although the top two officials of the PCB, Khan and Najam Sethi, insist they want to hold it in Lahore as planned.

Sethi said on Geo News yesterday that the final would be held in Lahore.

He said that he had already been speaking to foreign players, officials and the five franchise owners on the issue.

Some 30 foreign players are signed up with the five franchises in the PSL including top names like Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan (who will not be available because of England’s tour to West Indies), Sunil Narine etc.

Sethi said the PCB was planning to hold another players draft next week in which it would try to confirm foreign players who are already in the PSL or outside it to play the final in Lahore.

“Some foreign players have already told us they wouldn’t travel to Lahore so we have to see how this pans out. But we will hold another draft to push forward with our plan,” he said.