As People’s Trumpeter goes silent, South Africa grooves to grieve

The day after his death, the South African newspapers front-paged a black-and-white photo of Hugh Masekela, with just '1939-2018' as caption.

Since Tuesday, South Africa has been proudly blowing its very own trumpet and no one is minding it. It’s on television, radio, newspaper pages and, of course, at Johannesburg’s jazz home, The Orbit Jazz Club and Bistro in Braamfontein.

As was the case when Nelson Mandela died, South Africa is bidding goodbye to Hugh Masekela with a smile on their face and by tapping their feet to the tunes of his trumpet.

At The Orbit, on Tuesday, the tapping turned into mild stomping, making the wooden floor tremble. Once Masekela melodies hit the air, the chairs got empty, black men and women rose, swayed and stamped their feet in an infectious rhythm.

An evening at the Jazz Club, where Masekela often performed and also played after being diagnosed with prostate cancer a couple of years ago, took you to an era when anti-apartheid protesters took to the streets singing their agony, with their anger and angst conveyed by their gyrating bodies.

Masekela was a Grammy winner with hits that topped pop charts in America. But that’s not why the South African government will have a presence at his funeral, or why the newspapers front-paged a black-and-white photograph of him with just the duration of his storied life. 1939-2018, was the caption in bold below the smiling face with twinkling eyes. Putting a name to the face would have been unnecessary, inappropriate and almost outrageous. For most of Africa or the entire Planet Jazz, just the smile would have been enough.

Masekela gave this country an anthem; a song to sing when on the streets, while facing batons and bullets. His lyrics were a war cry that had the power to rattle the prison bars at Robben Island.

South Africa is still indebted to him for his very simple 1987 anti-apartheid single that pleaded for Nelson Mandela’s release. It wasn’t anger just a plea.

“Bring Back Nelson Mandela.

Bring him back, all to Soweto.

I want to see him walking down the street in South Africa — Tomorrow.

I want to see him walking down the street with Winnie Mandela.”

It’s been about 48 hours since his death but the radio stations here are still playing the songs, and callers aren’t tiring when talking about the People’s Trumpeter. In the studio is a Masekela family member — the point at which we entered the Uber, the show was on and the driver too didn’t catch the name or the relationship — and she is talking about the phone calls she has been attending.

“He hated borders, he was all for one Africa. I got a call from Ghana and the girl at the other end didn’t stop crying,” she says. The Uber driver throws a side glance and purses his lips together and turns pensive. You probe him about his love for music and Masekela pours out.

Vincent is a part-time guitarist who is working to save for music school. He talks about his dreams of traveling abroad as the radio is talking about Masekela’s exile to the US because of his anti-apartheid utterances.

Vincent is from the township. The popular adjective used to describe his neighbourhood is notorious. Very early in life he was handed over a guitar, a gift that kept him away from wrong influences. Once the ride is over, you shake his very fragile looking hands that aren’t really made to hold the steering wheel all day. After wishing him luck for the life ahead, you switch the television and hear about the life and times of Masekela. Raised by a grandmother who ran an illegal bar for miners, the Father of Jazz in Africa was gifted a trumpet when he was 14. It was a gift that changed a nation. Vincent, with his guitar, merely wants to change his life.

