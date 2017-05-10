As Misbah-ul-Haq retires from Tests, here is what his teammates from debut Test are doing now

Misbah-ul-Haq made his Test debut in 2001 against New Zealand. (Source: Express Archive) Misbah-ul-Haq made his Test debut in 2001 against New Zealand. (Source: Express Archive)

Pakistan Skipper Misbah-ul-Haq will bid adieu to the game at the end of the three-match Test series against West Indies. Misbah began his Test career in 2001. Pakistan batted first and the right-handed batsman came in at number three and scored a 88-ball 28 in his first Test innings in Auckland. The visitors then rode on Younis Khan’s 91 to take their score to 346 before getting bundled out. In reply, Saqlain Mushtaq scalped four Kiwi wickets while Mohammad Sami picked three to wrap New Zealand’s first innings for 252 runs. Incidentally, this is also Younis’ final Test.

After taking a healthy, first innings lead, Pakistan smashed 336/5 declared. Younis on this occasion scored 149 runs while debutant Misbah was undone on 10 by Daryl Tuffey. Sami and Saqlain later ripped apart the New Zealand batting as they were all out for a score of 131. Sami picked up a five-wicket haul and Saqlain picked up four wickets during the course to hand Pakistan a win by 299 runs.

Here we take a look at the players who were in the playing XI with him.

Younis Khan

One of the most prolific Pakistan cricketers Younis Khan is presently a part of the Pakistan side and will bid adieu to the game at the end of the three-match Test series against West Indies along side Misbah.

Imran Farhat

Imran Farhat last played for Pakistan in the longest format in the year 2013. From there on, he hasn’t been drafted in the team.

Saleem Elahi

Elahi is former Pakistan cricketer who made his debut in 1995. He last played for Pakistan’s Test side in 2003. Elahi was one of those cricketers who was drafted in the side without playing any first-class cricket.

Faisal Iqbal

Aged 35, Faisal Iqbal, nephew of Javed Miandad was last picked for Pakistan’s Test side in 2013-14 against South Africa.

Mohammad Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf has retired from cricket in 2010 after the PCB banned him from getting selected in the national team following the team’s defeat in Australia but he was later called back in the same year and played a Test match against England which was his last in Pakistan colours.

Moin Khan

The wicket-keeper batsman who played for Pakistan between 1990-2004 is now serving as the team manager. In 2013, Iqbal Qasim was replaced by Moin Khan as chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team and in 2014, he was appointed as the head coach of the side.

Saqlain Mushtaq



Known for introducing the ‘Doosra’ to world cricket, Saqlain Mushtaq was appointed as England’s spin consultant in 2016.

Waqar Younis



The former Pakistan captain has been Pakistan cricket team’s head coach but resigned from the post in 2016 after the team’s failure in World T20.

Mushtaq Ahmed



Mushtaq Ahmed, former Pakistan spinner, served as Pakistan’s bowling consultant under Waqar Younis from 2014 and saw his contract out in May 2016. While in April 2016, he was also named the head coach of Pakistan’s National Cricket Academy.

Mohammad Sami

Mohammad Sami’s fast bowling career though started off pretty well but he has been in and out of the side in the latter stage of the career. He last played for Pakistan’s Test side in 2012.

