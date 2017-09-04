As long as Ben Stokes keeps quiet, I won’t start anything: Marlon Samuels

Marlon Samuels has had a long-standing rivalry with England all-rounder Ben Stokes Marlon Samuels has had a long-standing rivalry with England all-rounder Ben Stokes

West Indies’s hard-hitting batsman Marlon Samuels has had a long-standing rivalry with England all-rounder Ben Stokes. Ahead of the upcoming T20 series between the two sides, Samuels has fired the first warning shot and asked Stokes to remain as far away as possible from him.

Speaking to the Guardian Samuels said, “With me coming to England, he should stay on the boundary when I’m batting, as far away as possible. As long as he keeps quiet, I won’t start anything, so if anything does happen that means he has said something to me first.” and added, “I’m going to come to England and be a good boy … at least for the start of it.”

Samuels further added, ” He wanted to take me on a couple of years ago in the Test where Samuels offered the infamous salute. He started something and I told him he better be prepared to finish it.”

Recalling the IPL, where the two foes faced each other, Samuels said, “But I saw him during the IPL this year and he didn’t say anything. I hope he can continue on that path. If not, I have things in place.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the performance of the Windies, Test side, Samuels said, “People were writing off the players but they are young, hungry and showing fight by winning a Test in tough conditions. West Indies are not on top and playing the best but the media is too critical, they need to give these youngsters a chance because not every player starts out at the top of their game. In history there are greats who started slow, and players who started fast and never last. It’s a game of glorious uncertainty and you have to give guys a chance to shape their destinies. Hopefully, Jason Holder and the boys can finish it off now.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd