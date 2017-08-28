As a bowler you have to constantly learn new things, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah bowled a brilliant spell against Sri Lanka in the third ODI. (Source: AP)

As a bowler you have to constantly learn new things and that’s been my main aim all the time.

This is my first visit to Sri Lanka and I have never played here so it is always a challenge to play in different conditions. And I look to do that and (keep) asking questions to seniors what experience they have gained for so many years. As a youngster you don’t know what place you have to go and learn. So the change that has come from experience is helping me as well.

After a point, nowadays with technology coming into cricket, people start to analyse and if you only have one or two tricks people will start to line you up. The things you do early on people don’t know but once they start studying videos and know what to plan they know what to expect. So you have to keep on evolving and according to situations you have to adapt.

“Because if you are just a one trick pony that wont work for a long period of time. If you want to be successful you have to evolve according to the wickets and learn from all the experienced players and take the experience forward,” said Bumrah,

Obviously, everything that you develop requires practice. Whichever delivery you want to learn, or situation awareness, everything comes from nets. If you bowl well in the nets, you have good confidence going into the game. Preparation is very important for me and it has always been throughout my career,

I am happy as far as I am able to contribute to the team’s success. If the team wants me to bowl first-change, I am happy to do that. If they want me to bowl with the new ball, I am happy to do that. I have bowled with the new ball before when I came into the Indian team in the T20 formats. I shared the new ball with Ashish (Nehra) bhai. I think after a period of time you understand what to do with the new ball. I have been bowling first-change for Gujarat and in the IPL as well, I have got a little bit of experience there as well. It’s always good to contribute to the team’s success, be it with the new ball or the old ball,” said Bumrah.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App