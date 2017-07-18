Arun set to get nod as bowling coach

Ravi Shastri (Express Photo) Ravi Shastri (Express Photo)

Bharat Arun’s appointment as Indian cricket team’s bowling coach is likely to be formalised on Tuesday when Ravi Shastri meets the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s special committee. The four-member panel will also, in consultation with Shastri, decide how best to utilise Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan. The committee will also settle the support staff for the India A team.

Dravid, the India A coach, has asked for Paras Mhambrey and Biju George as his support staff for the upcoming tour of South Africa. Mhambrey is assistant coach with the Mumbai Indians and is also coach of the Vidarbha Ranji Trophy team. Dravid has also listed George, who is presently working as fielding coach with India’s women’s team at the World Cup in England. It is learnt Mhambrey is keen to come on the BCCI payroll but needs a proper offer from the board first.

The special committee — comprising acting BCCI president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji — will meet Shastri at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to decide the support staff of the India team.

Bharat Arun, who was bowling coach with the Indian team when Shastri was the director a year ago, is likely to be back in his position. The special committee will also look into the role of other support staff, for instance, masseur, trainer, video analyst and logistics manager. The Indian team will be leaving for Sri Lanka on Wednesday and BCCI is likely to announce the support staff on Tuesday. BCCI seeks undertakings The Indian Express understands that the support staff which travelled with the India under-19 team to England have had to give undertakings to the board that they are not part of any IPL teams.

The CoA had framed a guideline on conflict of interest according to which individuals will have to pick between BCCI and IPL. As a result, former India captain Dravid had to choose between IPL and the job of the India under-19 and ‘A’ team coach. The formation of the special committee was necessitated after confusion regarding roles of Zaheer and Dravid. Cricket Advisory Committee member Sourav Ganguly said Zaheer will be available for 150 days as consultant, but the CoA said CAC’s view was just a recommendation and not an appointment.

