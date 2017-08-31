Only in Express

‘Arrow’ lands on during county match, play suspended for security reasons

Play during a between Surrey and Middlesex in County Championships was suspended after an object, thought to be an arrow or crossbow bolt, landed on the pitch after which the players and umpires went off the field for security reasons.

By: Express Web Desk | London | Published:August 31, 2017 11:20 pm
cricket news, county cricket Umpire holding the object which fell on the pitch. (Source: Middlesex Cricket)
After an unusual incident at The Oval cricket ground during the county match between Surrey and Middlesex, the officials decided to suspend the play for the day on Thursday. According to report, an or crossbow bolt had landed on the pitch during the match.

Stuart Meaker, who was playing the match, tweeted, “Well…we have just officially gone off the field because a metal tipped arrow just landed on the pitch!!”

During the 69th over of the innings, an object was handed over to the umpires which appeared to be an arrow. The players were off the field after the incident with many running towards the dressing room.

“Police were made aware at 16:35hrs on Thursday, 31 August of reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket ground. Officers are on scene. The ground is in the process of a controlled evacuation. There are no reported injuries,” Metropolitan Police was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground. There have been no arrests. We retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue.”

