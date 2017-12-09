Arjun Tendulkar’s four-for takes Mumbai to innings win over Assam

Arjun Tendulkar picked four wickets against Assam. (Source: Reuters) Arjun Tendulkar picked four wickets against Assam. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun played a key role in handing Mumbai a win over Assam in Cooch Behar Trophy match. Arjun returned with figures of 4/44 in 15 overs in the second innings to anchor Mumbai to a win by an innings and 154 runs. After winning the toss, Mumbai asked Assam to bat first and rode on a fifer from Sidak Singh to wrap Assam’s first innings at 94.

For Assam, it was Sourav Saha who showed resistance and notched up a half-century for his side. Gunjandeka was the second highest scorer for Assam and one of only two players who got into double-figures. In reply, Mumbai dominated the Assam bowling line up and scored 357. Varun Lavande top-scored with 118 while Suved Parkar and Karan Shah smashed individual half-centuries.

Despite being pushed on the backfoot, Mukhtar Hussain gave Assam something to feel good about. Hussain scalped six Mumbai wickets while other bowlers struggled to produce fruitful results for the side.

The script didn’t really change for Assam in second innings as they just managed to put 109 runs on the board. Arjun bagged the wickets of opener Danish Ahmed, Sourav Saha, Gunjandeka and wicket-keeper Akhil Kalita. With this Mumbai have gathered seven points.

