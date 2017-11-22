Arjun Tendulkar takes five-wicket haul for Mumbai in Cooch Behar Under-19 Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Virat Kohli and other Indian batsmen in Wankhede while they were preparing for their series against New Zealand. (Source: Express Photo) Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Virat Kohli and other Indian batsmen in Wankhede while they were preparing for their series against New Zealand. (Source: Express Photo)

Arjun Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar’s son took a fifer in the Cooch Behar Trophy Under-19 match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. Arjun’s feat came in the second innings of the match. Mumbai had taken a first innings lead and Tendulkar ran through the Madhya Pradesh top order in the second innings. The match ended in a draw.

Madhya Pradesh made a first innings total of 361 after which Mumbai 506 in reply. MP were then dismissed for 411 in the second innings. Arjun ended up taking wickets of the top four batsmen and the Madhya Pradesh no.9 to complete his fifer.

Unlike his father, who is regarded by many as the greatest batsman of all time and at par with Sir Don Bradman, Arjun is a left-arm fast bowler. He had most recently bowled in the nets to the likes of Virat Kohli when they were readying themselves for the limited overs series against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. He has also bowled to England batsmen at Lord’s while they were preparing for a series against South Africa. It was there that he famously forced England batsman Jonny Bairstow to walk off after inflicting a vicious yorker on him.

Sachin Tendulkar had admitted once in an interview that Arjun does carry excessive baggage of being his son. “Unfortunately, he has the excess baggage of his surname and I know that is going to be there,” said the Indian batting great, “It is not easy for him. For me, it was different as my father was a writer and nobody questioned me on cricket. I feel that my son should not be compared to me and should be judged for who he is. I am not interfering in his career because I think it is not fair. He has to have freedom to express himself. I can guide him. Not on a regular basis, but when I feel that he needs to be told something, then I do. I don’t take his class every evening when he comes back home. I do not want to lecture, but let him enjoy the game and fall in love with cricket, which he is (doing). I have told him things about hard work like any father would.

