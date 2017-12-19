Arjun Tendulkar takes another five-for as Mumbai U-19 win in Cooch Behar Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar took five wickets for Mumbai. (Source: Express file photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Arjun Tendulkar took five wickets for Mumbai. (Source: Express file photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Arjun Tendulkar is enjoying a good season in the age-group cricket. He picked up a five-for as Mumbai humiliated Railways in the Cooch Behar Trophy in Mumbai. Arjun, picked up a five-for in the second innings which helped his team Mumbai beat Railways by an inning and 103 runs. Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar, had earlier picked up a fifer against Madhya Pradesh just 20 days back and later picked up a four-for against Assam. While Mumbai drew their match against Madhya Pradesh, they won comfortably against Assam.

The left-arm all-rounder also scored 21 runs in Mumbai’s first innings. Mumbai won the toss and elected to bat and then posted a total of 389 runs, thanks to a double century by Yashasvi Bhupender Jaiswal. In reply, Railways were bowled out for a mere 150. A Vashishtha took eight wickets for 30 in that innings.

Mumbai forced a follow-on and Arjun ran through the top order of Railways before they were skittled out for 136 runs as Mumbai won the game. Arjun picked his five wickets for 44 runs in his 11 overs. He picked the first four batsmen of Railways and then the ninth wicket to complete his five-for.

Arjun bowled well in the first innings as well but failed to take a wicket. He bowled six overs with one maiden and gave away 23 runs.

