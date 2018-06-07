Arjun Tendulkar picked for India U-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

Arjun Tendulkar is part of India U-19 squad. (Express Photo) Arjun Tendulkar is part of India U-19 squad. (Express Photo)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has been named in the India U-19 cricket team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka next month. The team is scheduled to play two four-day and five one-day matches in Sri Lanka in July.

The 18-year-old all-rounder has been picked for the four-day matches that India will play against the Island nation. Though he is expected to play a main role for the four-day squad, Arjun failed to find his name in the one-day squad which will play five matches against Sri Lanka.

Arjun was part of the core group of U-19 cricketers who were attending the camp in Zonal Cricket Academy (ZCA) and played matches in Una. Aashish Kapoor, Gyanendra Pandey and Rakesh Parikh are India’s selectors at the U-19 level.

India will travel to Sri Lanka next month for the series. The four-day squad will be led by Delhi wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat. He made his first-class debut for Delhi in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on October 6, 2017. He was earlier picked for the U-19 Asia Cup 2017.

The one-day squad will be led by Aryan Juyal, who had made his List A debut for Uttar Pradesh in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

