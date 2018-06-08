All you need to know about India’s U-19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

Arjun Tendulkar is part of India U-19 squad. (Express Photo) Arjun Tendulkar is part of India U-19 squad. (Express Photo)

The BCCI announced India’s U-19 squad for the Sri Lanka tour on Thursday, in which Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, found a spot in the two four-day matches. The side will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat, while Aryan Juyal will lead the ODI squad in the tour as the captain. He will be the vice-captain of India’s four-day matches squad as well.

Here is all you need to know about India U-19 squad for the two four-day matches against Sri Lanka:

Arjun Tendulkar (MCA): Arjun Tendulkar, son of the cricketing legend, impressed with his performance for Mumbai U-19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy last year with 18 wickets. The left-arm bowler has made it into the squad on the back of his consistent performances with both bat and the ball.

Anuj Rawat (C) (WK) (DDCA): The 18-year old Anuj Rawat will lead India’s U-19 squad in the two four-day games against Sri Lanka. The wicketkeeper-batsman has played three first-class matches for Delhi, in which he has scored 178 runs in four innings at an average of 44.50.

Atharva Taide (VCA): Atharva Taide, who led Vidarbha U-19 team to the Cooch Behar trophy last year, has been included in the squad. The left-handed batsman scored 320 runs in the final against Madhya Pradesh, becoming only the second player after Yuvraj Singh to score a triple ton in the tournament’s final. He scored 669 runs at an average of 63.77.

Devdutt Padikkal (KSCA): The Karnataka cricketer, Devdutt Padikkal, who plays for Bellary Tuskers in the Karnataka Premier League, has been included in the squad. The right-arm off-spinner has played five matches for Bellary, in which he not taken a wicket, but has impressed with his economy rate. His innings of 72 against Bengaluru Blasters showed his skills with the bat.

Aryan Juyal (VC) (WK) (UPCA): The 16-year old Aryan Juyal, who has played two List A matches for Uttar Pradesh, and impressed with his batting. He scored one fifty in two innings. He was also the part of India’s U-19 World Cup squad, in which he scored 86 runs against South Africa, and made his mark in the tournament.

Yash Rathod (VCA): Yash Rathod, the middle-order batsman for Vidarbha U-19 squad, helped his side in lifting the Cooch Behar Trophy last year. He was the highest run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 945 runs with an average of 94.5, with the help of five centuries and two fifties. He was the second highest run scorer after Aryan Juyal in the Central Zone Vinoo Mankad U-19 One-day trophy. He also scored two tons and three fifties in the Inter-Zonal U-19 Trophy, in which he played for Central Zone.

Siddharth Desai (GCA): The 17-year old Gujarat allrounder, Siddarth Desai, has played 5 First-class matches and three List A matches for Gujarat. In 10 innings, he has taken 29 wickets in at an average of 30.51 in First-class cricket. He has also taken 3 wickets in 3 List A innings, at an average of 28.

Harsh Tyagi (DDCA): The 18-year old Delhi cricketer Harsh Tyagi has already played for India’s U-19 team against England in February last year. His performance with the ball in the Delhi Daredevils School Cup T20 match, in which the left-arm spinner took a fifer in 2.3 overs without giving away a single run, made him come under the selector’s radar. Against England, he took 5 wickets in 2 innings.

Nehal Wadhera (PCA): The Ludhiana-born Nehal Wadhera scored six half centuries for Punjab U-19 in the Cooch Behar Trophy. The left-hand batsman has also played for Punjab and North Zone in U-14, U-16 tournaments.

Akash Pande (GCA): Akash Pandey plays for Gujarat Cricket Association.

Mohit Jangra (UPCA): Mohit Jangra plays for Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

Pawan Shah (MHCA): Pawan Shah plays for Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

Ayush Badoni (DDCA): Ayush Badoni plays for Delhi Daredevils Cricket Association.

Sameer Choudhary (UPCA): Sameer Choudhary plays for Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

Y.D. Mangwani (MHCA): Y.D. Mangwani plays for Maharashtra Cricket Association.

