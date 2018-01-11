Arjun Tendulkar catches the eye of Australian media with all-round performance

Arjun Tendulkar has been turning heads for his bowling unlike his father. (Source: Reuters) Arjun Tendulkar has been turning heads for his bowling unlike his father. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun played a cricket match in Australia and it seems he has wooed the media in the country with his skills and his words “I’m just so privileged to play on the ground named after the Bradman, it’s unbelievable,” Arjun Tendulkar is quoted by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Arjun was playing at the Bradman Oval, a ground that his father had visited in 2018.

Arjun may have one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen for a father but he is said to be a fan of Mitchell Starc and Ben Stokes. Unlike Sachin, he has been turning heads more for his fast bowling than his batting. “I just got stronger, grew taller and I loved bowling fast from my childhood. I thought I may as well be a quick bowler because there aren’t many in India.”

Arjun had turned up for Cricket Club of India for a match against a Hong Kong-based team. One of the batsmen that he bowled to was Mark Fuzes. “I wasn’t out there for long enough to feel too much facing him but it’s good. It’s nice to see a young lad with a lot of expectation on him come out here,” Fuzes is quoted as saying by ABC.

Arjun says that his father tells him to “just play fearlessly, play for your team, be a team man and give everything you’ve got.” It is never easy to make it in a field that a person’s parent had made their own but Arjun says that he does not let that pressure get to him. “I don’t take that pressure, when I bowl I just hit the deck hard on every ball and when I bat just play my shots and choose which bowlers to take on and which bowlers not to,” he said. He seems to have caught the eye of many Australian news websites hailing his all-round performance in the match.

