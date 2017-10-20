Arjun Tendulkar bowls to Virat Kohli and Co in the nets

Among the local age-group players training with the Indian team were Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun. (Source: BCCI) Among the local age-group players training with the Indian team were Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun. (Source: BCCI)

The India team is practising in Mumbai ahead of their first ODI against New Zealand to be played at the Wankhede Stadium. It is common to find age group players of the local Ranji side helping the national side when the latter are in town training for an upcoming international. And so, a few players from Mumbai’s domestic Under 19 were in the nets with the Indian team, helping them in their training schedule. Amongst them was Sachin Tendulkar’s 18-year-old son, Arjun.

The BCCI tweeted images of the team’s training at the Wankhede and it included images of the younger Tendulkar bowling in the nets. While Sachin is widely regarded as the greatest batsman ever to have played the game, Arjun is a fast bowler. Most recently, in a practice session at Lord’s, Arjun had bowled a crushing yorker to England batsman Jonny Bairstow that took the latter by surprise and had him hobbling out of the nets.

When @msdhoni hits a big one at the Wankhede Stadium, it invariably takes us back to that famous six in 2011. pic.twitter.com/UGZkvpHWJJ — BCCI (@BCCI) 20 October 2017

There was also a video of MS Dhoni smashing sixes in the nets. The former India captain may have more than 200 sixes to his name in his international cricket career but none is as famous as the one he hit against Sri Lanka off Nuwan Kulasekara over long-on. It was the one that won India the World Cup in 2011. MS Dhoni resigned from captaincy in all formats in early 2017 and has remained an integral part of the limited overs side under Virat Kohli.

We are at the Wankhede Stadium and our preparations for the #INDvNZ have begun. pic.twitter.com/DoeBzcCXSc — BCCI (@BCCI) 20 October 2017

India are yet to undertake a full tour away from home since Kohli became captain but have enjoyed almost unprecedented domination at home in all three formats. India’s first ODI series under Kohli was against England that they won 2-1. It was followed by a T20I series that India won by the same margin. India then defeated Australia in a Test series before reaching the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. India then won series in West Indies and Sri Lanka. In the latter, they won all matches that they played, and became the first team to whitewash Sri Lanka in an ODI series away from home. They then hosted Australia for a five match ODI series and a two-match T20I series, winning the first 4-1. The T20I series was tied 1-1 with the final match in Hyderabad being washed out.

