Sachin Tendulkar’s son ,Arjun Tendulkar bats in nets at Lords; watch video

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has made all the headlines with his batting prowess throughout the years. Following his footsteps, son Arjun Tendulkar was seen having a session at the nets in MCC, Lords. Known for his left arm pace bowling, Arjun is also capable with the bat. In a video footage on social media, Arjun is seen having a practice with the bat as he faced a couple of spinners.

It may be recalled here that Arjun is a left-handed batsman and opens the batting for his school and also has the ability to bowl left-arm medium. HE hit his maiden century in the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Under-14 selection trials

However, he has a lot of pressure on him since his father has attained legendary status. Speaking on it, Sachin Tendulkar recently said in an interview to PTI, “I want my children to be judged as individuals. I had the freedom to express myself and chase my dreams. That’s what I want to do with my children. It is not fair to say that my son has to play cricket and my daughter has to do something… It’s their life. What I expect from people is to give them the freedom to express themselves.”

How far Arjun Tendulkar progresses in the field of cricket is still a matter of conjecture and remains to be seen.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd