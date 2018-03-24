“Are Aussies cheap?” Former cricketers react to Cameron Bancroft ‘ball tampering’ controversy

Cameron Bancroft appeared to use a yellow object on the ball on the third day of the third Test. (Source: AP) Cameron Bancroft appeared to use a yellow object on the ball on the third day of the third Test. (Source: AP)

Australia’s Cameron Bancroft raised controversy on Saturday when visuals appeared of him using a small yellow object, that looked like sandpaper, while cupping his hands on the ball on the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The visuals further showed that after what appeared to look like ball tampering, he tried to hide the object in his underpants.

Even though the umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth made note of the incident but did not change the ball after speaking to him, the incident has sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Bancroft appeared to show the umpires a black cloth that he used while cleaning the ball.

Omg 🙄Here is the Better View of Cameron Bancroft spotted doing something fishy😶#SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/QMZ4X7uRoa — Ⓐⓣⓣⓘⓣⓤⓓⓔ ⓀⒾⓁⓁⒺⓇ (@Jaypey12) 24 March 2018

Here is how former cricketers reacted to the incident:

My 2cents worth – This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea. #SandpaperGate. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) 24 March 2018

I need a bit of joinery doing at the house … Are Aussies cheap ??? #SandpaperGate — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 24 March 2018

Mr Bancroft is very good at giving humorous press conferences ….. Tonight’s could be a belter !!!!!! #SAvAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 24 March 2018

Mr Bancroft may end up on the Naughty step !!! http://t.co/iKqehMZAqm — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 24 March 2018

This could be a MASSIVE story in a couple hours! Oh My Word! ???????? http://t.co/rnkr3slRGa — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) 24 March 2018

Very interested in seeing how the match referee views this Bancroft matter. If indeed he was trying to hide the sandpaper, that makes him look very guilty.. Just as interested in seeing what the team management has to say about its team — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 24 March 2018

The visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media.

