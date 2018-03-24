Presents Latest News
“Are Aussies cheap?” Former cricketers react to Cameron Bancroft ‘ball tampering’ controversy

Cameron Bancroft raised controversy on Saturday when visuals appeared of him using a small yellow object during the third Test against South Africa.

March 24, 2018
cameron bancroft Cameron Bancroft appeared to use a yellow object on the ball on the third day of the third Test. (Source: AP)
Australia’s Cameron Bancroft raised controversy on Saturday when visuals appeared of him using a small yellow object, that looked like sandpaper, while cupping his hands on the ball on the third day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The visuals further showed that after what appeared to look like ball tampering, he tried to hide the object in his underpants.

Even though the umpires Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth made note of the incident but did not change the ball after speaking to him, the incident has sparked a lot of reactions on social media. Bancroft appeared to show the umpires a black cloth that he used while cleaning the ball.

Here is how former cricketers reacted to the incident:

The visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media.

