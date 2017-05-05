Latest News

Aravinda de Silva quits as SLC chairman

Aravinda de Silva was instrumental in re-structuring Sri Lanka's coaching programmes with emphasis on home-grown talent.

Former Sri Lanka captain Aravinda de Silva has stepped down as chairman of the national board’s cricket committee for personal reasons after roughly a year in the top post, the committee said on Friday. The veteran’s resignation from the post will take effect from June 30.

“It is understandable that (de Silva) needs to prioritise his personal commitments,” Sri Lanka Cricket president Thilanga Sumathipala said in a statement.

“He has supported the strategic vision of this administration and been vastly instrumental in many of the developments we have made. We intend to continue to engage Aravinda’s expertise in our key cricketing activities on a consultancy basis.”

Twice chosen as chief selector, Aravinda was instrumental in re-structuring Sri Lanka’s coaching programmes with emphasis on home-grown talent.

