Appointment of General Manager marketing questioned

Amitabh Choudhary in his mail to the CoA has mentioned that the post of GM, marketing in the BCCI was not only hitherto non-existent, but it also went beyond the Lodha Committee recommendations. (Source: File) Amitabh Choudhary in his mail to the CoA has mentioned that the post of GM, marketing in the BCCI was not only hitherto non-existent, but it also went beyond the Lodha Committee recommendations. (Source: File)

The BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary has questioned the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decision to appoint a general manager, marketing for the cricket board without the approval of the board members. The decision was taken after the CoA interviewed the candidates. Choudhary was accordingly asked for his signature to formalise the appointment.

Choudhary, however, in his mail to the CoA has mentioned that the post of GM, marketing in the BCCI was not only hitherto non-existent, but it also went beyond the Lodha Committee recommendations. Simply put, according to the acting secretary, the Lodha panel never directed the BCCI create such a post.

“… the instant matter where an appointment contract is sent for my authentication even though I have once again not been any part of the decision making process on the appointment and the same having been done without even the concurrence of the office bearers if not the General Body surprises me, more so when the said appointment is proposed on a post which was not only hitherto nonexistent but is also not one of the positions recommended by the Justice Lodha Committee,” Choudhary wrote.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App