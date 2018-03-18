Appointment of General Manager marketing as per Lodha norms: CoA

CoA chief Vinod Rai. (Source: File Photo) CoA chief Vinod Rai. (Source: File Photo)

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has informed the cricket board acting secretary, Amitabh Choudhary, that the decision to appoint a General Manager, Marketing for the BCCI is in accordance with the Lodha Committee recommendations.

An email, sent through the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri following the CoA meeting on March 13, also mentioned that Choudhary, along with the other two office-bearers – acting president CK Khanna and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry – was present at a meeting on May 21 last year, where General Manager, Marketing got a mention.

Choudhary had earlier questioned the appointment, stating his reluctance to “authenticate” it.

“The appointment is in line with the report of the Justice Lodha Committee, which contemplates the appointment of up to 6 (six) professional managers to assist the CEO whilst enabling the CEO to distribute or delegate functions in any manner he chooses among the managers,” Johri wrote in his email to Choudhary, acting on the CoA “request”.

The cricket board’s acting secretary and the CoA are at loggerheads over several issues of late – the appointment of GM, Marketing, day/night Test in India and Choudhary’s rebuttal to a 12-point CoA directive, curbing the powers of the office-bearers.

Johri’s in his mail also said that the a presentation made by Deloitte on the Handbook for administration of the BCCI mentions General Manager (Marketing) as one of the 6 re-aligned/re-allotted streams in terms of the Justice Lodha Committee report.

