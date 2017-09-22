Appointment of caretaker administrator irks Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association

The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) is upset with the Indian cricket board’s decision to appoint a caretaker administrator. They believe the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has been misled by BCCI officials, and stress the state body is willing to accept the Lodha reforms. The BCCI has filed an affadavit in the Jammu & Kashmir High Court supporting the appointment of an administrator in JKCA. Two groups are fighting to wrest control of the association, and the BCCI has not disbursed the state’s annual share since March 2012. There have been allegations of financial misappropriation and the courts have frozen JKCA accounts.

“When do we have an administrator in any association? When the state is not willing to accept Lodha reforms or there is an upcoming election. We have an ombudsman who is still to pass verdict on the dispute,” JKCA secretary Iqbal Ahmed Shah said.

“The biggest problem in BCCI is that those who are advising CoA chairman Vinod Rai are misleading him. Look, the JKCA situation is far different from other states. We have pending cases, there is a CBI inquiry on misappropriation of funds. There are scams and since the past many years we have not received any money from BCCI,” Shah said.

As per BCCI, Shah is the only officer-bearer of the JKCA but he differs with that assessment. “We had eight office-bearers; out of which four got disqualified. We have four office-bearers left in JKCA and we have informed the BCCI and CoA about this way back,” Shah said. He adds the JKCA had informed the BCCI they will comply with the Lodha Committee recommendations and feels that board is using it as a ruse to pretend that states are not willing to adopt them.

The decision to have a neutral administrator in the state was taken by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA in its meeting last month. The BCCI legal team had briefed the CoA on the writ petition filed by Sajad Sofi against the JKCA stating that office-bearers from both factions of the association had stepped down and there was no head of the body. They suggested the appointment of a neutral administrator to act as a caretaker till the final disposal of the petition.

