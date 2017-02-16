Anustup Majumdar back in Bengal squad for Vijay Hazare

Anustup Majumdar last played for Bengal in 2012-13 season before moving to Railways. Anustup Majumdar last played for Bengal in 2012-13 season before moving to Railways.

Bengal has re-inducted 32-year-old Anustup Majumdar in the state squad for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket One-dayers in Chennai from February 25-March 6.

Majumdar last played for Bengal in 2012-13 season before moving to Railways. The selection also marked return for Debabrata Das (hamstring) and Sudip Chatterjee (finger) after recovering from respective injuries in the 16-member squad, to be led by Manoj Tiwary.

Squad:

Manoj Tiwary (c), Shreevats Goswami, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Abhishek Raman, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Pankaj Shaw, Writtick Chatterjee, Pragyan Ojha, Aamir Gani, Ashoke Dinda, Sayan Ghosh, Kanishk Seth, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar. Stand-byes: Pramod Chandila, Veer Pratap Singh.