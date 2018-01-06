Anushka Sharma trains with Shikhar Dhawan’s wife and daughter, see pic

Anushka Sharma with Aesha Dhawan and daughter Aliyah. (Source: Aesha Dhawan Instagram) Anushka Sharma with Aesha Dhawan and daughter Aliyah. (Source: Aesha Dhawan Instagram)

As husband Virat Kohli toils it out on the cricket pitch in Cape Town, Anuskha Shamra ensured that she does not miss out on training. And accompanying her are none other than Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha and daughter Aliyah.

In an Instagram post, Aesha said that they are going to miss their training partner Anushka, who is expected to return to Mumbai soon for her next assignment starring Shah Rukh Khan. Aesha said, “Friends that train together stay together!! Going to miss our training partner @anushkasharma #friendslikefamily #threestooges”

India are playing South Africa in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. The first Test began in Cape Town on Friday at Newlands stadium where Anushka was seen cheering for her hubby from the stands. It, however, did not last long as Kohli, who returned to action after missing limited overs series against Sri Lanka for his marriage, got out cheaply for 5.

Anushka Sharma along with Aesha Dhawan, @ritssajdeh and other WAGs at stadium today 😘 #IndvsSA pic.twitter.com/JzfrTUHCoL — Virushka FC™ (@VirushkaWorld) January 5, 2018

Bhuvneshwar gave the visitors a flying start to the overseas series in South Africa, rattling the Proteas with his four wickets on Day 1 of the opening Test on Friday after South Africa won the toss and chose to bat. India are No. 1 in the world in Test after nine consecutive series wins, but have only played once outside Asia in that run of success.

