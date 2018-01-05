Anushka Sharma cheers for husband Virat Kohli from the stands, see pic

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli on the first day of the first Test. (Source: bhuvi_addicted Instagram) Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli on the first day of the first Test. (Source: bhuvi_addicted Instagram)

As India play their first Test against South Africa, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was seen cheering her husband Virat Kohli and team India from the Newlands stands in Cape Town. Anushka is seen sitting with the rest of the Indian cricket team’s strong support system – the wives.

Sitting next to Anushka are Shikhar Dhawan’s wife Aesha, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s wife Nupur Nagar and Rohit Sharma’s better half Ritika Sajdeh. Bhuvneshwar gave the visitors a good start to the overseas series in South Africa, rattling the Proteas with his four wickets on Day 1 of the opening Test on Friday after South Africa won the toss and chose to bat.

South Africa battled to 286 all out on the first day as Kumar, who took 4/68, toppled the top order (Dean Elgar (0), Aiden Markram (5) and Hashim Amla (3)) in his first three overs. South Africa needed half-centuries by AB de Villiers (65) and Du Plessis (62) to get close to 300. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowled de Villiers for his first Test wicket and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too chipped in with 2/21. India are No. 1 in the world in Test after nine consecutive series wins, but have only played once outside Asia in that run of success.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd