Anushka Sharma accepts Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge; watch video

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli accepted Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore’s fitness challenge and posted a video of himself working out. In a tweet, he further extended the challenge to his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actress on Thursday responded to her husband and shared a video of herself working out in a gym. The actress was seen lifting weights in a video shared on Twitter, which read, “I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge.”

Sharma further extended the challenge to squad player Dipika Pallikal and Hindi film actor Varun Dhawan. “I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay,” she wrote.

“Hey bubs. I accept your fitness challenge. Now I am going to show all of you what is my favourite workout and hope that you try it out,” Anushka said in the video.

Earlier, Kohli posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and extended the challenge to PM Narendra Modi, Anushka and MS Dhoni. “I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. ?? #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay,” he wrote in the tweet.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore finished in the 6th position in the IPL and failed to make it through the playoffs. Sharma was seen as a regular visitor at the stadiums during RCB’s matches throughout the tournament.

