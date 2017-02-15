Anurag Thakur submits unconditional apology to Supreme Court to escape perjury charge

Ousted BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur issued his apology to the Supreme Court fearing jail time. (Source: Reuters) Ousted BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur issued his apology to the Supreme Court fearing jail time. (Source: Reuters)

Former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur has issued an apology in the ongoing case of perjury fearing that the Supreme Court could put him behind bars for defying it’s order on July 18. Following a notice by the SC for prima-facie perjury, Anurag Thakur has tendered his unconditional apology.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, Thakur has asserted that the court got confused over the nature of letter he had asked from ICC chairman Shashank Manohar. He also stated that he never sought a letter from the ICC saying the appointment of CAG nominee would amount to government interference and evoke sanctions from the world cricket body. Thakur declared that he only asked for a letter from Manohar about his stance as BCCI president when he had submitted before the SC that such nomination would lead to government interference.

In an affidavit filed on February 10 through his lawyer, Thakur wrote, “I humbly submit that this was never the intention of the deponent and if this is the impression that has been created, at the outset I tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology.”

“The deponent is a public servant having been elected three times as member of parliament, Lok Sabha, and has been in public life from a very early age,” the affidavit urged. “He has highest respect and regards for the honourable court and would never have done anything to undermine the honourable court.”

Thakur has also presented his case with a timeline and the mail exchanged with the ICC that led to a situation in which the court issued him a notice of perjury.

Thakur is facing these charges as the apex court believes he had twice requested International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar for a letter saying that appointment of a CAG official in BCCI administration would amount to government interference. Manohar, however, refused to give the letter.

“You asked a letter from the ICC chairman after this court had already pronounced its verdict. We know your intentions,” Justice Thakur had said before issuing a notice of perjury against Thakur.

The next hearing on this matter is expected to be in March.

