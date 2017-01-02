Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke sacked: Everything you need to know

Anurag Thakur (R) and Ajay Shirke have until January 19 to reply to charges. Anurag Thakur (R) and Ajay Shirke have until January 19 to reply to charges.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to sack Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke from their posts of BCCI president and secretary respectively. The order also said that no person above the age of 70 years can hold any post in the cricket board or any state associations. The ruling has come as consequence of BCCI’s unwillingness to implement Lodha pane’s recommendations. The panel had submitted its third report on November 18 and even after a SC order that asked BCCI to implement all Lodha recommendations on July 18, the board didn’t follow it.

Here are the 10 points you need to know about the Supreme Court order:

* Anurag Thakur removed as BCCI president

* Ajay Shirke removed as BCCI secretary

* Supreme Court to initiate perjury charges against Thakur

* Supreme Court issues show cause notices to Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke on why contempt and perjury proceedings be not initiated

* Anurag Thakur has until January 19 to reply to charges

* Supreme Court to replace BCCI top brass with panel of administrators

* Senior-most vice-president of BCCI to act as new president

* Supreme Court order has come as consequence of BCCI’s reluctance to implement Lodha Panel’s recommendations

* Supreme Court has sought names who can be appointed as administrators in BCCI

* Next hearing to appoint BCCI administrators to be held on January 19

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd