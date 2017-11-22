Harsh punishment for match-fixing because no name is bigger than the game, says Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur (File/Express Photo) Anurag Thakur (File/Express Photo)

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur has called for a disclosure of all the 13 names allegedly involved in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. The Justice Mukul Mudgal Committee had submitted the names to the Apex Court in a sealed envelope but the names were never revealed.

Stating that the Indian cricket board should have been more strict in punishing the guilty cricketers, Thakur spoke to TOI and said, “”For me, individuals are not important. The institution is important. I am not bothered about any ‘A’ or ‘B’ player. I am only concerned about BCCI as an institution. The envelope containing the name of the cricketers was never opened by the Court, which means the issue from where the entire episode started wasn’t resolved. But other issues against the BCCI were opened,”

If anyone is involved in match-fixing or unethical practice, there must be a harsher punishment because no name is bigger than the game,” he added.

“Certain A, B or C players are roaming free after so many years. They are sitting in TV studios. The same TV channels and newspapers which wrote against them on fixing and betting, they have called them cricket experts. So, there has to be some law and harsher punishment for such individuals and activities,” he explained.

Thakur also spoke about the National Sports Ethics Commission Bill and said, “”I am approaching Parliament with this bill. The bill aims to curb the menace of match-fixing, age fraud and sexual harassment in sports. It could be introduced in the winter or the budget session. The moment it is introduced, the debate will start. Betting, however, is not a part of it.”

