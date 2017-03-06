Anurag Thakur apologises to Supreme Court on contempt charges

Ousted BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur issued an apology fearing jail time. (Source: Reuters) Ousted BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur issued an apology fearing jail time. (Source: Reuters)

Anurag Thakur, former BCCI president, has apologised to the Supreme Court on the initiation of contempt proceedings against him. He has rendered an unqualified and unconditional apology in that regard.

Supreme Court is to hear contempt proceedings against Thakur on April 17 with the former BCCI official exempted from personal appearance on that day.

In another case relating to perjury charges against him, Thakur had rendered an apology then too. Following a notice by the SC for prima-facie perjury, Thakur had tendered his unconditional apology.

In an affidavit filed on February 10 through his lawyer, Thakur wrote, “I humbly submit that this was never the intention of the deponent and if this is the impression that has been created, at the outset I tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology.”

“The deponent is a public servant having been elected three times as member of parliament, Lok Sabha, and has been in public life from a very early age,” the affidavit urged. “He has highest respect and regards for the honourable court and would never have done anything to undermine the honourable court.”

Thakur has also presented his case with a timeline and the mail exchanged with the ICC that led to a situation in which the court issued him a notice of perjury.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd