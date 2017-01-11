Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke not anymore @bcci.tv

Anurag Thakur with Ajay Shirke Anurag Thakur with Ajay Shirke

Anurag Thakur doesn’t have an official BCCI email address anymore. Neither do Ajay Shirke and other ousted BCCI officials. On January 3, post the Supreme Court order, without informing its two former big bosses Thakur and Shirke, the current BCCI regime led by CEO Rahul Johri terminated their official email addresses along with those of their personal assistants.

On January 3, after the judges introduced a sub clause which said officials with nine years cumulative experience in board or state associations can’t remain in office, the BCCI headquarters deactivated the email ids of its five vice-Presidents — TC Matthew, G Gangaraju, ML Nehru, Gautam Roy, CK Khanna, treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, Jt secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla as well their personal assistants’ email accounts. Shukla’s email was restored subsequently as he remains the IPL chairman.

The Indian Express understands that the decision was taken by CEO Rahul Johri as these office bearers no longer hold any post in the BCCI nor are their assistants employees of the board. These officials have completed more than nine years in their respective state associations and the board felt as there will be no further correspondence with them, their email needs to be terminated.

An office bearer said that they don’t have any records with them and if any allegations arise in future then they don’t have any proof.

“The BCCI in the past has seen accusations against its members of fraud and snooping. If tomorrow any member accused me of something similar, I wouldn’t have any proof as all my emails have been deactivated. Someone can tamper with those documents too and I don’t have any proof that it’s a wrong or right,” a BCCI office bearer said.

RCA accepts Lodha reforms

PTI adds from Jaipur: Rajasthan Cricket Association in an Emergent General Meeting (EGM) accepted all the reforms recommended by the Lodha Committee. “At a Special #EGM today the #RCA Approved the decision taken by the executive committee months ago — all reccomendations of #LODHA com,” Lalit Modi tweeted. “Proud to declare the #LodhaCommittee recommendations approved @ #RCA EGM today. @CricketRaj 1st association to accept recommendations,” he further declared.

Meanwhile, the newest full member of BCCI Chattisgarh State Cricket Sangh (CSCS) was under scrutiny as its president Baldeo Singh Bhatia and treasurer Vijay Shah hold multiple posts and also has been office-bearers since its inception as associate member in 2008.