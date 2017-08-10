Anukul Roy, Himanshu Rana lead India U-19 team to victory over England

Anukul Roy bowled a brilliant spell of left arm spin and ended with figures of 4/27. Anukul Roy bowled a brilliant spell of left arm spin and ended with figures of 4/27.

Courtesy of a fine unbeaten 74 by Himanshu Rana and a brilliant bowling performance by the duo of Anukul Roy and Rahul Chahar, India U-19 secured a second consecutive win over their English counterparts by 8 wickets on Thursday at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

After winning the toss, the England U19 side led by Harry Brook opted to bat first. The home side got off to a steady start and was cruising at one point with the score board on 83/1. But a fine spell from Anukul Roy put the breaks on the scoring. Roy first scalped Liam Trevaskis and then got rid off skipper Harry Brook in successive overs. From thereon the English side could not put on a steady partnership which ultimately saw them getting bundled out for 175. Tom Lammonby and Liam Trevaskis were the only ones who stood out with the bat with scores of 30 and 35 respectively. For India, the performers with the ball were Anukul Roy (4/27) and Rahul Chahar (3/26). Abhishek Sharma also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Chasing a target of 176 could have proved tricky but India got off to a fine start as the duo of Prithvi Shaw and Himanshu Rana put up a hundred run opening partnership. This virtually sealed the match for the visitors. While Shaw was dismissed for 48, Rana scored a fine 74 to take India to a win in the 2nd Youth ODI. With this victory, India has also won the series.

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw (c), Himanshu Rana, Shubman Gill, Het Patel (wk), Salman Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Rahul Chahar, Shiva Singh, Harvik Desai, S Radhakrishnan, Ishan Porel

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd