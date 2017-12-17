Election Results
‘Another series and another victory,’ Twitterati reacts to India’s 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka

India defeat Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the Visakhapatnam match to clinch the ODI series 2-1.

India vs Sri Lanka India cruised to their eighth consecutive ODI series victory after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. (Source: PTI)
India wrapped up the ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka after beating them by eight wickets in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets each to destroy the Sri Lankan batting order and bundle them out for 215 in under 45 overs.

With the win, the hosts secured their eighth series victory in a row in the 50-over format. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma fell for seven to off-spinner Akila Dananjaya but Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 100 to guide India home. The left-handed opener reached his 12th ODI hundred in 84 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.

Here are a few reactions to the win: 

The teams will next play a three-match T20 series starting in Cuttack on Wednesday.

