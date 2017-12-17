‘Another series and another victory,’ Twitterati reacts to India’s 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka

India cruised to their eighth consecutive ODI series victory after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. (Source: PTI) India cruised to their eighth consecutive ODI series victory after defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets. (Source: PTI)

India wrapped up the ODI series 2-1 against Sri Lanka after beating them by eight wickets in the third and final ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets each to destroy the Sri Lankan batting order and bundle them out for 215 in under 45 overs.

With the win, the hosts secured their eighth series victory in a row in the 50-over format. Stand-in captain Rohit Sharma fell for seven to off-spinner Akila Dananjaya but Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten on 100 to guide India home. The left-handed opener reached his 12th ODI hundred in 84 balls, hitting 13 fours and two sixes.

Here are a few reactions to the win:

Easy for India in Tests & ODIs. As long standing fan of Sri Lankan cricket their recent performances agonise me. Hope turnaround not far — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 17 December 2017

Well played @BCCI and winning the series. SL had a good start but couldn’t stay in the game. Lessons to learn and more hard work. — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) December 17, 2017

Another series & another victory. Great all-round performance by the entire team. Coming back & winning the series after an unexpected defeat in the first game is truly commendable, #TeamIndia. My best wishes for the T20 series. #INDvSL???????? pic.twitter.com/LA96weSj76 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 17, 2017

Afraid India have toyed with Sri Lanka’s bowling here. And Dhawan has just run away with the game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 17, 2017

Century for @SDhawan25! It’s his 12th in ODIs and India are closing in on victory! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/rNKpdHbLI0

The teams will next play a three-match T20 series starting in Cuttack on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd