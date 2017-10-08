Special Coverage
  'Another clinical victory,' Twitterati celebrate India's nine-wicket thrashing of Australia in 1st T20I

India beat Australia by 9 wickets in a rain-hit first T20I in Ranchi. The hosts chased down a revised target of 48 to be made within six overs with ease.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 8, 2017 12:07 am
india vs australia, ind vs aus, ind vs aus 1st t20, india vs australia 1st t20, Virat Kohli took India past the finish line with support from Shikhar Dhawan. (Source: PTI)
India thrashed Australia by nine wickets in a rain-hit first T20I at Ranchi. Australia’s innings had to be ended at 18 overs and four balls due to the showers. The visitors had managed to make only 118 runs for the loss of eight wickets by then. The rains kept the two sides out of the pitch for a good hour and a half before India came out, needing to make a revised target of 48 from six overs. Rohit Sharma got down to business quickly and made a quickfire 11 before being sent back by Nathan Coulter-Nile. Virat Kohli then saw India past the finishing line with support from Shikhar Dhawan.

The Australian batsmen struggled to deal with the pitch that was more favourable to the bowlers. David Warner, standing in as captain for the series in the absence of the injured Steve Smith was dismissed in the very first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar after the former smacked consecutive fours off him. Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell then managed a 47-run partnership for the second wicket before Glenn Maxwell was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal, as he has been for a better part of this tour. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav then tightened the noose as Australia misjudged the bounce and swing to let the ball through their gates more often than not. The win was India’s 50th in T20I cricket and they are only the fourth team after Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka to have reached that figure.

Here are some reactions to the win: 

India lead the three-match series 1-0. The next match will be played at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

