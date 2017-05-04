Announce Indian team for Champions Trophy immediately: CoA to BCCI

As per latest reports the Committee of Administrators (COA) has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce Indian team for Champion Trophy immediately. This warning comes ahead of the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 7 of the BCCI as the COA has reportedly issued this warning to not take any decision that may be “against interests of Indian cricket”.
The players’ interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend & retain ICC Champions Trophy:COA to BCCI
— ANI (@ANI_news) 4 May 2017
While the BCCI is unhappy with the ICC’s new revenue model, it may be recalled here that the Committee of Administrators had warned them earlier that they will move to the Supreme Court if the BCCI general body takes any decision which is “against the interest of Indian cricket”. “There has been more than enough negativity surrounding team’s participation in Champions Trophy,sooner its put to rest better”, the CoA reportedly said.
In a statement released the COA said, “It would be appropriate to make all necessary preparations for ensuring that Team India can successfully defend its title in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which commences on 1st June 2017.
“You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet. Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without prejudice to BCCI’s legal rights.”
- May 4, 2017 at 4:53 pmIts a good decision. The BCCI throughout history has flexed its financial muscle and bullied everyone. Blackmai the ICC is not how you put across a point. You put it across by facts. The fact is that all cricketing nations have voted against India. That is because India was allowing money from cricket to be distributed in the interest of cricket. instead it allowed the top three to get the pie. By distributing money, cricket will prosper everywhere which is good for the long term. Let BCCI eat humble pie and think of improving cricket in all nations instead of enrichen its coffers.Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 4:24 pmCOA is bent on destroying indian cricket. I am wondering how mr Vinod bacame CAG of india. It is better to leave the decision to BCCI who are better at negotiating then mr Vinod. It seems COA has ICCs and Manoher's interest at heart than BBCI's.Reply
- May 4, 2017 at 4:03 pmIs COA oblivious of the fact that this move will hurt India's image badly and strengthen countries like stan and England who have been conspiring to down grade India . Inspite of generating maximum revenue, these countries conspired to get maximum share of revenue inspite of their minimal contribution. ICC president Shashank Manohar has back stabbed his own country.. Shame on him. To show to world, we should boycott the champions trophy and you will see the result immediately..Why Mr. Rai is acting anti INDIA.. he seems alergic to BCCI.Reply