Announce Indian team for Champions Trophy immediately: CoA to BCCI

The ICC Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin from June 1.

As per latest reports the Committee of Administrators (COA) has directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce Indian team for Champion Trophy immediately. This warning comes ahead of the Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 7 of the BCCI as the COA has reportedly issued this warning to not take any decision that may be “against interests of Indian cricket”.

The players’ interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend & retain ICC Champions Trophy:COA to BCCI — ANI (@ANI_news) 4 May 2017

While the BCCI is unhappy with the ICC’s new revenue model, it may be recalled here that the Committee of Administrators had warned them earlier that they will move to the Supreme Court if the BCCI general body takes any decision which is “against the interest of Indian cricket”. “There has been more than enough negativity surrounding team’s participation in Champions Trophy,sooner its put to rest better”, the CoA reportedly said.

In a statement released the COA said, “It would be appropriate to make all necessary preparations for ensuring that Team India can successfully defend its title in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 which commences on 1st June 2017.

“You are aware that the squad representing India at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 was to be submitted by 25th April 2017 but the squad has not even been selected as yet. Please convene a meeting of the selection committee for selecting the squad immediately. The squad can then be submitted to the ICC without prejudice to BCCI’s legal rights.”

