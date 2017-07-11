Announce India head coach today: CoA tells BCCI

The CAC delayed coach announcement on Monday as they wanted to have a word with Virat Kohli. The CAC delayed coach announcement on Monday as they wanted to have a word with Virat Kohli.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has asked the BCCI to announce the name of the Indian team head coach today. The cricket board’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman had deferred the announcement after interviewing five candidates on Monday. The COA, however, doesn’t want any further delay in this matter and has directed the BCCI accordingly.

“We want to speak to Virat Kohli, once he is back from America, all three of us, the respective people concerned, we will explain to him that the coaches want to function in a certain way and make sure everybody is on the same page once we make the announcement. Once, we make the announcement, it has to be till the World Cup,” Ganguly had said yesterday, indicating that the present stop-gap set-up might continue for India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. But it is learnt that the COA comprising Vinod Rai as chairman, and Vikram Limaye and Diana Edulji has asked the cricket board just to make Kohli aware of the presentations given by the aspirants and then promptly name the coach. Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and Lalchand Rajput were interviewed yesterday.

The position of the Indian team head coach has fallen vacant following Anil Kumble’s departure in acrimonious circumstances at the end of the Champions Trophy last month. Kumble and Kohli fell out, making the partnership “untenable”. But since then the COA has maintained that the Cricket Committee will have the last word on the new coach selection and no one else.

